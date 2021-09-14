Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Elastic stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

