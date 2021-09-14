Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.