Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Tops $0.0007

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $12.58 million and $33,957.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,886,350,004 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars.

