Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $109,843.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

