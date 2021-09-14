Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0232

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $415.72 million and $4.56 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 68.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,898,745,226 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

