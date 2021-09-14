Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 7,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

