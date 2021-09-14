Elena Prokupets Sells 6,660 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 372,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,693. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

