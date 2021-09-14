Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issues Earnings Results

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ELYM opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELYM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

