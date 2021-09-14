Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$65.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

