Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40.

Shares of TSE:SEA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.46. 30,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,846. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.45 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

