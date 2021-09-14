Elite Education Group International Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Elite Education Group International stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. Elite Education Group International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.