Elitium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $672,417.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $107.62 million and $672,417.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00008333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00142338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00773282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

