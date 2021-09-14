Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $211.90 million and $55.51 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 446,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 335,480,066 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

