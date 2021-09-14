Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.40% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

