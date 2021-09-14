ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.05

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.05 ($16.53) and traded as low as €12.96 ($15.25). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €13.21 ($15.54), with a volume of 79,426 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.30. The company has a market cap of $849.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

