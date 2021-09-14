Elysian Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $308,930.15 and approximately $150,245.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

