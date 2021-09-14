EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises about 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.34. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

