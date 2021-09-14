EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

