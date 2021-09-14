Emerald Crypto Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $217,823.95 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

