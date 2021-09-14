Emercoin Price Hits $0.0573 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $14,850.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,054,308 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

