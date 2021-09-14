Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.