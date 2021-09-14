Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

