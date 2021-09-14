Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Trading Up 2.5%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 415,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 408,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

