Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,396. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.