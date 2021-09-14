Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,396. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.