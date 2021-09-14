EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 870.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMCHF. Canaccord Genuity cut EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

