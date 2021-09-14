Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $3,889,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

