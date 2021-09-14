Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

