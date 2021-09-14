Empirical Finance LLC Buys 235 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

