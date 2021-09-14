Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 9,100 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

