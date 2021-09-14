Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $343.47 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

