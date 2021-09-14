Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking stock opened at $2,322.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,285.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.