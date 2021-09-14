Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

CHTR stock opened at $793.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

