Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $557.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

