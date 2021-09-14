Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 28.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

