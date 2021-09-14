Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.12 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

