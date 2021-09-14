Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.12 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISH opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
