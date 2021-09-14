Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

