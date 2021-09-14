Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,882 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,648 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,940 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

