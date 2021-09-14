Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 29,751 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.