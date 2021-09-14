Empirical Finance LLC Sells 38,660 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,660 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

