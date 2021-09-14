Empirical Finance LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

NYSE DKS opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

