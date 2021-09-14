Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

