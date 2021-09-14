Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

