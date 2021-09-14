Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0448 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $19.97 million and $114,427.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.