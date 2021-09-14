Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 122,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,935,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

