Energo (TSL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $429.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Energo has a market cap of $277,062.95 and approximately $429.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

