Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.76

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 436903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.22.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.3716799 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

