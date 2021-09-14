Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock’s current price.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 332,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

