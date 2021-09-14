Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 442.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enerplus worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 47.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 46.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ERF opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

