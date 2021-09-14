Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENGH. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ENGH stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$60.31. 23,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$48.87 and a 1 year high of C$76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

