Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.